Indian Idol winner Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal come together to sing Himesh Reshammiya’s new track ‘O Saiyyonii’

Just a week after his spectacular Indian Idol 12 win, Pawandeep Rajan has bagged a song with composer Himesh Reshammiya. The romantic track “O Saiyyonii” also has vocals by Indian Idol 12 first runner-up Arunita Kanjilal. The song has a folk vibe and has playful lyrics. “O Saiyyonii” has also been written by Himesh for the album “Himesh Ke Dil Se”. The composer shared a sneak peek into the song on his Instagram page. The short video features Pawandeep and Arunita crooning the song.

“After 9 blockbuster hit songs in a row here is our next super fun track O saiyyoni composed And written by me from the album Himesh ke dil se sung by the very talented @pawandeeprajan @arunitakanjilal , full song on #youtube channel of #himeshreshammiyamelodies, give it all your love,” Himesh wrote alongside the video.

The composer, in a statement, also spoke about the song and his experience of collaborating with the Indian Idol 12 finalists. This is the third time Himesh has worked with Pawandeep and Arunita.

“The combination of Pawandeep and Arunita is truly amazing as they have delivered super tracks for me like ‘Tere Bagairr’ and ‘Terii Umeed’, and this one ‘O Saiyyonii’ is yet another sure shot chart buster. It’s completely different from what is expected of these two. It is a romantic track but it boasts of a contemporary vibe and yet folkish in nature too. Their chemistry in the song is just amazing,” read an excerpt from Himesh’s statement.

Pawandeep Rajan was announced the winner of Indian Idol 12 last month. He walked away with the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble were announced as the first and second runners-up, respectively.