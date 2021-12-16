Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan’s new single ‘Fursat’ is here, but fans miss Arunita Kanjilal

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan released his single “Fursat” on Thursday. Apart from his singing talent, the young man also showcased his acting chops. While his rumoured girlfriend Arunita Kanjilal has given her voice, the music video stars Chitra Shukla.

The romantic track has Pawandeep and Chitra sharing some romantic moments. Penned by Arafat Mehmood and Mukesh Mishra, the song has a soothing vibe but fails to connect. Pawandeep, as usual, has managed to impress with his singing but the same cannot be said about his acting. Also, unlike his previous outing with Arunita Kanjilal, there’s not much chemistry between the lead couple.

While fans loved Pawandeep and Arunita’s singing, they also missed her presence. A fan wrote on the YouTube comment page, “Voice of Pawandeep and Arunita together is just sublime ! The song is splendid, so beautiful ! But I really miss the sweet and adorable chemistry of Arunita and Pawandeep in the acting even though Chitra is beautiful and did a very good job.” Another one also added that even though Pawan looks good with Chitra, they cannot recreate the magic of ‘AruDeep’.

The popular young singer in a statement spoke about starring in his own videos. “After receiving so much love on my previous song, I was really kicked about something this exciting. Singing is my passion but I think I am getting better at acting as well. The credit also goes to Raj Surani who makes me comfortable and helps to bring the best out of me. This is the first time I am working with Chitra and I hope audiences like our onscreen chemistry,” Pawandeep said.

Earlier talking about the casting director Raj Surani said that they wanted fans to witness a fresh pairing in the song. He said “While Pawandeep and Arunita’s voice is undoubtedly unique and creates magic together in “Fursat” the audience will get to witness a fresh pair and different kind of magic and chemistry with Chitra. She seamlessly fits the bill and brings out the right emotions to the song. This song is a romantic number that is not only melodious to the ears but also pleasant to the eyes. I can’t wait to see if the audience will love the song as much as we did while making it.”