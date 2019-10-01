India is listening to Tyson Sidhu’s Jatta Ve

‘India is listening to’ is a look at what music is wildly popular in the country at the moment, and whether it’s worth your time.

Some songs have intros that are downright misleading. They start off with the promise of the song sounding a certain way but then the song turns out to be something else entirely. This can be an effective way to flip the script on something familiar and make it interesting, but it can just as easily fall flat. Tyson Sidhu’s “Jatta Ve” does the latter.

The song starts slow and features a flurry of piano notes accompanied by an acoustic guitar. Lately, this instrumentation has been the basis of dancehall or even upbeat pop. This song, however, goes into a much mellower mood. While the song does feature a kick-drum heavy beat, that is not the driving force behind it.

This is a mellow, slightly introspective track that is propelled by Sidhu’s voice. The instruments all work to prop up his voice rather than trying to take its place. So, while the first few seconds might have you thinking this is a banger, that certainly is not the case.

All in all, “Jatta Ve” is a laid-back but still thoughtful track whose best part is Tyson Sidhu’s voice.

Who Will Love It: Fans of Tyson Sidhu, fans of mellow Punjabi music.

The Good: Sidhu’s voice, the understated instruments.

The Bad: The song can feel a bit repetitive.

The Verdict: If you’re in the mood for something mellow that still has a beat, this song is perfect.