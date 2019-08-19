India is listening to Tota Udd from Mission Mangal

‘India is listening to’ is a look at what music is wildly popular in the country at the moment, and whether it’s worth your time.

“Tota Udd” is a song from the film Mission Mangal. It was produced and composed by Tanishk Bagchi and unlike the film, the song does not aim for the stars.

“Tota Udd” is a game that kids play when they are bored. The same cannot be said about this song. The beat falls short of being interesting or carrying the song forward. The hook, based on the game, seems like an odd choice for a film about sending things into space.

The song and video are meant to showcase the levity of the characters in the film. As such, the use of a children’s game as the backbone for a song makes sense, but only on a conceptual level. The execution in the song from the lyrics in the hook to Akshay Kumar literally playing the game with schoolchildren is strange, and borderline laughable.

Overall, the track works as a good promotion for the film, but lacks coherence as a song.

Who will love it: People who really love the kids game, fans of the film.

The Good: If lighthearted fun was the mission here, then mission accomplished.

The Bad: The beat is unimpressive, the hook is both not catchy and strange.

The Verdict: The song may have lifted off, but it may not make it to the orbit.