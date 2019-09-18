India is listening to Tony Kakkar’s “Bijli Ki Taar”

‘India is listening to’ is a look at what music is wildly popular in the country at the moment, and whether it’s worth your time.

Tony Kakkar knows how to make a song that will get stuck in your head. This is not to say that the song itself is amazing. A good, danceable beat is no excuse for the lack of lyrical cohesion in “Bijli Ki Taar”.

The song starts with a short guitar intro and switches over to the beat that drives the rest of the song. A steady kick-drum rhythm runs through the verses and interludes, giving the beat its foundation. All the other musical elements are sprinkled on top of the beat and work together to make sure that this song gets you moving.

Kakkar’s singing is perfectly fine for what this song is. It’s not experimental and doesn’t take any chances with out-of-the-box melodies. The thing that may put off some listeners, though, is the fact that the song’s main focus was on the music, and not the lyrics.

There is a constant stream of mixed metaphors in the song. Kakkar compares the person he is singing about to an electric pole, a firework, and an electrical wire in quick succession. He also sings about how they are hot and full of fire. None of this makes much sense, but then again, that’s not really the point of the song.

“Bijli Ki Taar” is a song you’re meant to dance to, not really pay close attention to. It has a fun beat and decent vocals but not much else.

Who Will Love It: Dance music fans, people who don’t care about lyrics.

The Good: The beat is solid, and its elements are well thought out.

The Bad: The lyrics make absolutely no sense.

The Verdict: If you’re not looking for a song to be lyrical but just something you want to dance to, this one is for you.