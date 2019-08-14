India is listening to Tony Kakkar’s Yaari Hai

‘India is listening to’ is a look at what music is wildly popular in the country at the moment, and whether it’s worth your time.

“Yaari Hai”, the latest song from the maker of the original “Coca Cola Tu”, is a bromance anthem that has enough going for it. But this is not to say that the Tony Kakkar track is great.

The song, complete with lyrics about breaking your girlfriend’s heart by cancelling a trip to Goa because your bro asked you to, is only okay. The dancehall-style beat pushes the song forward and the parts where it is used are certainly high points. The rest of the song relies heavily on the video to carry it forward.

Who will love it: Friendship enthusiasts who don’t mind listening to an okay song.

The Good: The beat in the middle of the song is one of its few saving graces.

The Bad: At four minutes, the song drags, and the melody does not utilise Kakkar’s vocals to their fullest extent.

The Verdict: Friendship day was over a week ago. You can stop listening to this song now.