India is listening to Tony Kakkar’s Kanta Bai

‘India is listening to’ is a look at what music is wildly popular in the country at the moment, and whether it’s worth your time.

Some songs don’t make much sense. There is little in them to give you a clear picture of what the song is really about and must be seen in the larger context of the film for which they have been made. Others require clarification from the artiste themselves. Tony Kakkar’s “Kanta Bai” is an example of the latter.

The song itself is decent. The beat is solid, the vocals from Kakkar show his range as a rapper and a singer at the same time. But the song is brought down by its lyrics. They are confusing and have been interpreted to mean that Kakkar is singing about someone who works for him. This interpretation was getting so popular that it warranted a clarification from Kakkar in the video’s comments section.

“For those who misunderstood..KANTA BAI is just a name and It’s a very popular name in Maharashtra and We have not shown her as a maid in the video. Like How JALEBI BAI and AGA BAI are not maids in their respective songs. Karishma Sharma has been shown as my on screen imaginary girlfriend named KANTA BAI,” he wrote.

Lyrics are a vital part of the song. If the phrasing of the lyrics sounds like something you are not trying to say then it may confuse audiences, who will interpret them with a whole host of other things in mind. It may be best then, to be clear in what you are trying to say.

All in all, “Kanta Bai” is a song about a fantasy that can very easily be misconstrued as something else.

Who Will Love It: Fans of Tony Kakkar.

The Good: The beat, Kakkar’s vocals.

The Bad: The lyrics.

The Verdict: Give this a listen and if you’re not confused you may enjoy this song.