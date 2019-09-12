India is listening to The Landers’ “Heart Patient”

‘India is listening to’ is a look at what music is wildly popular in the country at the moment, and whether it’s worth your time.

Most of The Landers’ songs in the past have had a foundation in Bhangra. On their latest single, they ditch an obvious bhangra beat for a more melodic approach to making music. The novel approach employed by them on “Heart Patient” is perhaps due to the presence of producer duo Western Penduz.

“Heart Patient” uses a simple, repeating melody throughout the song. This forms the foundation for everything else. Much of the first verse, the choruses, and interludes use the same melody. This repetition really drills the melody into your head and makes sure that whether you understand the lyrics or not, the song is enjoyable.

This approach may be new to The Landers’ music but has been the basis for pop music for a very long time. Simple melodies repeated enough times make a song catchy, and it works unless there is some glaring fault in the song elsewhere. While catchy, this song is not without its faults.

The most obvious is the off-key singing in the final verse of the song. Not the intentionally off-key bit at the end, but the autotuned phrases that precede it. There is a jarring quality to the choice of note used here that makes it annoying to hear.

“Heart Patient” is a mostly well-made song. If you can get over the final verse’s quirks, it is likely to be stuck in your head for some time.

Who will love it: Fans of The Landers, fans of Punjabi pop.

The Good: The repeating melody is catchy, the production is well-done.

The Bad: The third verse and its odd choice of note.

The Verdict: The song is a pleasant surprise from an artist not known to do a song like this. One listen may lead to many more.