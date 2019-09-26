India is listening to Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’s title song

‘India is listening to’ is a look at what music is wildly popular in the country at the moment, and whether it’s worth your time.

Film music is usually very formulaic. You have tropes for dance numbers, love songs, sad songs, and multi-purpose bangers that can be used to fit any mood in a film. The title track for the upcoming film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy doesn’t fit any of these moulds but is familiar nonetheless.

This is a song you need to be patient to listen to. The intro is long and drawn out, the verses are sparse, and the instrumentation, while grand and orchestral, makes it sound like the background score for the end credits of the film rather than a standalone song.

It is tough to get through the song’s five-and-a-half-minute run-time without feeling like you are utterly bored. This is especially odd because it is hard to point out any one reason why this might be. The vocals from Sunidhi Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal are solid, the instrumentation is well conducted and performed, and nothing in the mix of the song sounds out of place.

It really feels like the song’s length is working against it. This, and a recurring melody in the song that sounds suspiciously close (down to what key it’s in as well as the instrumentation) to the main melody in the theme for The Avengers.

The Sye Raa Title Track is difficult to listen to, despite being musically cohesive.

Who Will Love It: Film score fans who aren’t averse to listening to something patiently.

The Good: The vocal performances, the instrumentation.

The Bad: The length.

The Verdict: Only listen to this if you are the kind of person who sits through the credits at the end of the film.