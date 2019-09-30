India is listening to Sidhu Moose Wala’s Jatti Jeone Morh Wargi

‘India is listening to’ is a look at what music is wildly popular in the country at the moment, and whether it’s worth your time.

Advertising

Sidhu Moose Wala has a domineering voice. It casts a long shadow over any song he chooses to do. There is nothing else you can remember from it even after multiple listens and the same is true for “Jatti Jeone Morh Wargi”.

The song’s music takes a backseat in the mix. The beat, while light, would not be out of place in any hip-hop song. Synths, trap drums, and a mellow organ make up the bulk of the instrumentation on the song. But all of this falls by the wayside the moment Moose Wala starts singing.

Known primarily for Punjabi music, Moose Wala’s style of singing suits classical Punjabi music just as much as more pop-oriented numbers. Once you’ve grown accustomed to his heavy voice, it becomes clear just how much he brings to the song. It just wouldn’t be the same if someone else sang it.

Advertising

The songwriting on “Jatti Jeone Morh Wargi” could have been better though. There are long instrumental sections between verses that rely on echoing Moose Wala’s lines. These could have been shorter or removed entirely.

On the whole, “Jatti Jeone Morh Wargi” packages a decent beat with a unique voice to deliver a memorable song.

Who Will Love It: Fans of Moose Wala, fans of Punjabi pop.

The Good: Moose Wala’s voice.

The Bad: The long instrumental bits in the middle.

The Verdict: If you’ve never heard Sidhu Moose Wala before, this song is worth trying out at least once.