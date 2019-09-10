India is listening to Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas song Ishaq Chaliya

‘India is listening to’ is a look at what music is wildly popular in the country at the moment, and whether it’s worth your time.

The last time a major Bollywood film featured a song with a retro swing vibe was 2015’s Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. Four whole years later, “Ishaq Chaliya” by Sachet Parampara succeeds Saba Azad and Imad Shah’s “Calcutta Kiss” and brings with it its own quirks.

The song from upcoming Sunny Deol directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas blends swing, hip-hop, and oddly enough, bhangra, to deliver a strange fusion of sounds that somehow works.

The Rishi Rich-produced beat to the song features liberal use of a horn line and record scratches you would find on a hip-hop song from the 90s. Sachet Tandon belts out an energetic hook and is the main vocalist on the song. Parampara Thakur provides backing vocals in a couple of sections but isn’t featured prominently here.

It’s only when listeners reach the final section of the song that they are greeted with something unexpected. The drums in the beat give way to a dhol. This, while jarring at first, settles down quite well in the mix. Rich’s unique production on the song makes sure that it will stand out

Who will love it: Dance music fans, bhangra fans.

The Good: The interesting beat, the solid vocal performances.

The Bad: The horn sample can get repetitive after some time.

The Verdict: “Ishaq Chaliya” is an interesting, up-tempo song well worth a listen.