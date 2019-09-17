India is listening to Sachet-Parampara’s “Dil Uda Patanga”

‘India is listening to’ is a look at what music is wildly popular in the country at the moment, and whether it’s worth your time.

Subtlety is key to Sachet-Parampara’s “Dil Uda Patanga”. The song from upcoming film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is a slow-building number with strong attention to songwriting and instrumentation. Though short, it is full of small details that make it enjoyable.

The star here is most definitely Parampara Thakur. She sings with finesse and switches languages with great ease. Sachet Tandon’s performance is no slouch either but it takes the backseat here.

One of the things that work in favour of “Dil Uda Patanga” is the minute touches to the song by producer Rishi Rich. Things like a pulsating kick drum that mimics a heartbeat in a couple of sections or the understated guitars are particularly noteworthy. There is also an unexpected twist when after a buildup the beat switches to a more Bhangra beat.

This is the most energetic part of the song but it doesn’t last long. The song instantly pulls back from that peak and settles into a milder rhythm. The peaks and valleys of energy only contribute to the experience of listening to the song.

“Dil Uda Patanga” is incredibly well thought out and features stellar vocal performances.

Who will love it: Fans of good singing, fans of thoughtful, introspective songs.

The Good: The way the song builds up, the vocals.

The Bad: Feels a tad short.

The Verdict: This song is well worth it for anyone who enjoys solid songwriting.