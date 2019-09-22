India is listening to Ramji Gulati’s “Nazar Na Lag Jaye”

‘India is listening to’ is a look at what music is wildly popular in the country at the moment, and whether it’s worth your time.

Ever so often, you find a song that is hard to listen to outside the context of its music video. Sometimes this takes away from the experience of listening to the song. But other times the video only makes the song stronger. Ramji Gulati’s latest song is an example of the latter.

“Nazar Na Lag Jaye” is a soft song which doesn’t really build up energy as it goes along. The guitar intro in the beginning is the foundation on which the rest of the song is built. The main melody in the verse takes cues from the guitar throughout the song. Gulati’s vocals throughout are understated and fit the mood that the instrumentation creates.

Even in the song’s most high-energy section, the chorus, the song stays true to its pursuit of being a mellow number. The beat there is not an in-your-face or loud one at all. All of the song’s mellowness is not without reason. The point that the song aims to drive home is that drug abuse can take lives.

The song’s video is a testament to friendship and supporting your friends through a difficult time. The narrative here is simple. It is a cautionary tale about what may happen if you abuse drugs even if you have people that love and support you.

All in all, Ramji Gulati’s “Nazar Na Lag Jaye” is an anthem about the importance of friendships and their frailty in the face of something as destructive as drug abuse.

Who Will Love It: Fans of Gulati, fans of mellow Punjabi music.

The Good: Gulati’s vocals, the guitar parts.

The Bad: The autotune on Gulati’s voice can be a bit much.

The Verdict: Listening to this song while you watch the video is the best way to hear it.