India is listening to Rajat Nagpal’s “Pahadan”

‘India is listening to’ is a look at what music is wildly popular in the country at the moment, and whether it’s worth your time.

Every once in a while you get a song that confuses you thoroughly. Rajat Nagpal’s “Pahadan” is one of those songs.

Rajat Nagpal is no stranger to making popular Punjabi music. Nor is he any stranger to making songs that talk in no subtle terms about how fairness is attractive to him. From composing Inder Chahal’s “Gora Rang” to “Pahadan” which he has sung and composed, this theme features heavily in Nagpal’s music. In “Pahadan”, he sings about how women from the mountains are fair, and therefore, attractive.

Sonically, it is unclear what this song is going for. It’s too light on the beat for it to be a club-friendly dance number and has too much going on for it to really be a clear-cut love song. The chorus melody too may have been served better if the song’s musical direction was clearer.

Rajat Nagpal’s voice is easy on the ears. It is perhaps the only high point in an otherwise confusing and at times questionable song.

Who will love it: Fairness enthusiasts, fans of social media influencers in fancy locations.

The Good: Rajat Nagpal’s voice is smooth and sounds good.

The Bad: The lyrics, the beat, the sweeping generalisations about people from mountainous areas.

The Verdict: The obsession with fair skin detracts from the experience of listening to the song.