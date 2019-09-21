India is listening to R Nait’s “Lootera”

R Nait’s songs have seen him take on multiple roles in the past year. He has sung tracks like “Defaulter,” and “Struggler”. The latest role he takes on is one with a little more edge than the other two. R Nait’s “Lootera” is a bland ode to living a dangerous lifestyle.

The song starts out with a simple flute melody which leads into a pop beat. Nait begins singing soon after and his lines are replied to by Afsana Khan’s soaring voice. This type of call-and-response is employed in every verse of the song and keeps the verses interesting. The banter between the two singers is the best part of the song.

However, not all parts of the song work as well as the banter between the two singers. The beat is uninteresting and repetitive. Even the change in the beat in the middle of the song is short and ends before really being fully realised as a musical idea.

The song’s lyrics about leading an edgy lifestyle weave in a narrative about a city girl falling in love with a dangerous ‘desi’ man. They do little to little but expand upon tropes of heavy drinking and glorifying weaponry.

On the whole, R. Nait’s “Lootera” is enjoyable for its banter but not much else.

Who Will Love It: Fans of R Nait, Punjabi/Haryanvi pop fans.

The Good: The singers’ back-and-forth in the song.

The Bad: The beat, the lyrics.

The Verdict: If you’ve heard R Nait before and liked what he had to offer, you’re likely to enjoy this.