India is listening to Nikhil D’ Souza and Meet Bros’ “Neendo Se Breakup”

‘India is listening to’ is a look at what music is wildly popular in the country at the moment, and whether it’s worth your time.

The formula behind “Neendo Se Breakup” is simple. Play to your songwriting strengths, utilise solid vocal tracks and top it off by laying on as much cheesiness as you possibly can. Nikhil D’Souza and the Meet Bros show that this formula, while simple, is iron-clad.

The song starts out slow with a pulsing bassline, guitars, and a smattering of tabla. It moves from the verse to the pre-chorus with a very typical rock music build-up on a snare drum before the drums are introduced with full force. It is the first chorus where the third part of the formula really shines.

After the metaphorical breakup with sleep, the lyrics take an exceptionally direct approach to expression. “My feeling for you/ is deep down so true/ life after life/ I love you,” sing the Meet Bros. Having thrown all subtlety out of the window and fully committed to cheesiness, the song chugs along for the better part of six minutes before finally winding down.

There is no pretention in “Neendo Se Breakup”. It features solid vocal performances, straightforward songwriting, and subtle touches like sections that feature tabla. All of these work together to make it a well-made love song that showcases separation.

Who Will Love It: Insomniacs, fans of Nikhil D’Souza.

The Good: The vocals are well done, the drums stand out.

The Bad: It feels a little too long.

The Verdict: “Neendo Se Breakup” is a well-constructed song that you will enjoy if you like soft rock.