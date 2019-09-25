India is listening to Neha Kakkar and Darshan Raval’s Odhani

‘India is listening to’ is a look at what music is wildly popular in the country at the moment, and whether it’s worth your time.

Songs from films have been getting shorter over the past couple of years. Whether this is because of the rise of streaming services or just a passing trend remains to be seen. But one thing is for sure, making a song that is musically diverse and interesting while still having a short runtime is challenging. “Odhani” from the upcoming film Made In China tries to do just that.

The Neha Kakkar and Darshan Raval sung track is a synth-laden party number that blends styles of pop and EDM to create an interesting mix. Kakkar and Raval both deliver strong performances in the song. Kakkar’s verses, in particular, stand out.

But the strength of “Odhani” is located in its production and composition. Sachin-Jigar’s production ensures that the song does not fall prey to a repetitive beat that makes it drag. All the different sections of the song transition into each other smoothly, and the composer duo even employs an EDM-style buildup to move into a different section. Rather than just a bass drop though, you get a beat switch.

The song’s fluid transitions and Kakkar’s vocals make it truly memorable and set it apart from the myriad of dance numbers out there.

Who Will Love It: Fans of dance numbers, Neha Kakkar, and Sachin-Jigar.

The Good: Inventive production, and solid vocal performances.

The Bad: The vocals can seem a little too dominant in the mix of the song.

The Verdict: This song is worth your time if you’re into upbeat dance numbers. It is likely to do well in the upcoming Navratri season.