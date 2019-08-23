India is listening to Muchh by Diljit Dosanjh

‘India is listening to’ is a look at what music is wildly popular in the country at the moment, and whether it’s worth your time.

Diljit Dosanjh is a chameleon of a singer. Not that his voice takes on a different quality from song to song or that he can sing literally any genre. He is just incredibly good at adapting to music and lyrics that aren’t made by him in different genres. “Muchh”, his newest song, is the latest in a body of work that seems to be ever-diversifying.

Dosanjh has shown that he can fit in with Hip-Hop that features Migos-style ab-libs like “Putt Jatt Da”, and slower love songs like “Do You Know”. On “Muchh” Dosanjh flexes his Bhangra muscles for everyone to see.

This song is meant to be danced to and there is no mistaking it. It has very little intention to be something else and this is clear. The music produced by The Boss is a mix of classic Bhangra and electronic instrumentation. The synthesizers on the verse in particular are classic markers of this sort of electronic Bhangra fusion in the past decade.

Dosanjh, however, is the one who carries the song firmly on his shoulders until its very end. His voice goes from soaring choruses to more rhythmically sung sections with little to no effort. His performance proves that there are very few genres of popular music that he cannot approach and make his own.

Who will love it: Fans of Dosanjh, fans of bhangra.

The Good: The production is solid and fits well with the genre, Dosanjh’s voice.

The Bad: The song may be a bit too-short.

The Verdict: “Muchh” is a well-made and light dance number that does not try to be anything else.