India is listening to Miss Pooja and Millind Gaba’s “Sohnea 2”

‘India is listening to’ is a look at what music is wildly popular in the country at the moment, and whether it’s worth your time.

The duet is a long standing musical tradition. It has been employed in musical cultures all over the world and seems to never go out of style. On Miss Pooja’s latest release, a classic duet format is the means by which she and Millind Gaba tell the tale of lovers who do not understand just how much they love each other.

“Sohnea 2” is a follow-up to 2017’s “Sohnea”. While both songs similarly deal with themes of being upset with your lover, the first was centred around a peppy, danceable beat. The sequel, for it is exactly that, takes a much more mellow approach to storytelling.

The song sheds the upbeat nature of its predecessor to create a more melancholic mood. The back bone of the instrumentation is a soft piano complemented by a synthesizer. Both vocalists deliver strong performances and back up each other’s verses well.

A standout moment in the song comes from an unlikely place. The flute in the interlude after Gaba’s verse is a surprising touch and leaves the listener wishing that there was more of it. The flute ties together the verses with great effect and really drives home how the singers are feeling.

All in all, “Sohnea 2” is a well thought out duet with subtle, and sometimes surprising touches that make it memorable, and distinct.

Who will love it: Fans of Miss Pooja and Millind Gaba, people who enjoyed the first song.

The Good: The delicate and understated instrumentation, and strong vocal performances.

The Bad: The song begins to drag a bit after three minutes.

The Verdict: This sequel breaks the myth that sequels are destined to be terrible. “Sohnea 2” is well worth a listen.