India is listening to Meet Bros’ “Ik Mulaqaat”

‘India is listening to’ is a look at what music is wildly popular in the country at the moment, and whether it’s worth your time.

The Meet Bros are the primary composers for upcoming Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl. The latest song from the film, “Ik Mulaqaat”, sheds the light tone of the three other singles to deliver a darker, qawwali-influenced song that goes nowhere.

The song has very clear inspirations. Altamash Faridi and the Meet Bros belt out a melody that is reminiscent of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s “Mere Rashke Qamar”. The mood that the Meet Bros create with the instrumentation, however, seems a little bit out of sync with the song’s lyrics.

The different sections of the song do little to back up the lyrics. The Meet Bros use guitars, different types of percussion and stringed instruments to create music that can only be described as disjointed and moody. The lyrics, on the other hand, are not moody in the least. They deal predominantly with love and meeting someone, and it is hard to tell if they are underscored by the music or undone by it.

The Meet Bros’ short take on qawwali music suffers from a musical mismatch that does not seem to have much intention behind it.

Who will love it: People who enjoy qawwali in very small doses.

The Good: In isolation, each section of the song is well made.

The Bad: The song’s elements do not gel. The lyrics and music are especially disjointed.

The Verdict: You are better off listening to a qawwali recording.