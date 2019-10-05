India is listening to Marjaavaan’s Tum Hi Aana

‘India is listening to’ is a look at what music is wildly popular in the country at the moment, and whether it’s worth your time.

Advertising

Some songs let you know what they want you to feel when you listen to them in subtle ways. Others take a much more direct approach. “Tum Hi Aana” from the upcoming film Marjaavaan is one of the most prominent examples of the second approach in the recent past.

Everything about this song is morose. The piano melody in the intro, the vocals, the lyrics, the violin, the part that sounds like a sarangi, and the mid-tempo beat all work together to convey just how sad this song is. All its components emphasise the song’s central theme of separation.

That being said, the fact that this song is meant to be sad is not a problem. That it leans heavily on things that are considered to be very typically sad, like the notes used in the melodies and the instrumentation, does point to a lack of creativity.

Advertising

It seems as though there is no other way that this song can be interpreted. Which, if you’re sad and need something to reflect that feeling, is great. If not, then you’ll want to steer clear of this one.

All in all, “Tum Hi Aana” does just one thing really well, but not in a particularly creative or novel way.

Who Will Love It: People who enjoy sad, introspective music.

The Good: Jubin Nautiyal’s voice, the way the instruments work together.

The Bad: “Tum Hi Aana” can be a bit much with how sad it is.

The Verdict: Marjaavaan’s “Tum Hi Aana” is worth listening to at least once. If you’re into it, you’ll probably end up having it on repeat.