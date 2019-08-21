India is listening to Koka by Tanishk Bagchi and Badshah

‘India is listening to’ is a look at what music is wildly popular in the country at the moment, and whether it’s worth your time.

Tanishk Bagchi’s reign as the king of remakes does not seem like it will end anytime soon. The producer may have demonstrated that he is incredibly capable of making original music but churning out remakes is not something he has stopped doing. One of his most recent remakes, “Koka” is based on a Jasbir Jassi song named “Koka Tera Koka”.

The remake, whether you like the fact that it happened or not, has a bounce to it that makes it suitable for dancing or listening to in the club. The beat is one of the song’s highest points and keeps the song going without losing step. The interlude melody, in typical Bagchi fashion, is meant to hook the listener but barely manages to do so. The clarinet-sounding sample in the melody is shrill and can be off-putting if listened to repeatedly.

Aside from parts of the original, the song also features a verse from Badshah. While incredibly short, it does bear all the signs of a classic Badshah rap. From his low-voiced delivery to his signature flow, there is no mistaking it as anyone else.

At three minutes, the song is an upbeat dance number that fits in well with T-Series’ current roster of music. Their backing of Bagchi’s remakes to suit any occasion shows absolutely no signs of slowing down any time soon. So much so, that in the music video for the song, there is a plug for the label’s YouTube channel.

The song was made for the Sonakshi Sinha starring film Khandaani Shafakhana and has a music video for the same.

Who will love it: Fans of remakes, fans of Badshah.

The Good: On the whole the song is a well-made reworking of the original.

The Bad: The instrumental melody between verses in shrill and annoying.

The Verdict: Remakes are here to say whether you like it or not, just enjoy the decent ones and skip the terrible ones. This is definitely decent.