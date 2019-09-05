India is listening to Jigar Saraiya’s “Ruka Hoon”

‘India is listening to’ is a look at what music is wildly popular in the country at the moment, and whether it’s worth your time.

“Ruka Hoon” is a love song with all the trappings of a polished pop number. Sachin-Jigar’s production on the song throws in a huge number of elements from different types of music but it still sounds cohesive. The song’s strength is that its many moving parts are just understated enough that they do not detract from Jigar Saraiya’s voice.

The song starts out with a plucky guitar line that forms the basis for both of its verses. There are numerous delicate touches on the song that come up as it moves along past the first verse. Influences from house music to more conventional EDM buildups and steel drum samples are all present here.

Saraiya’s vocals on the track are smooth and gel well with the rest of the song.

Who will love it: Fans of warm, upbeat love songs.

The Good: The production has a lot of finesse, Saraiya’s voice.

The Bad: The song’s outro goes on a little longer than it ought to

The Verdict: Ruka Hoon is an incredibly well-made pop song with great attention to detail.