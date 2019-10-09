India is listening to Jassi Dhaliwal’s Sunda Ni

‘India is listening to’ is a look at what music is wildly popular in the country at the moment, and whether it’s worth your time.

There are certain songs that try to offset heavy themes with light or conventionally happy-sounding music. There are others in which this happens inadvertently and it sounds odd. “Sunda Ni” by Jassi Dhaliwal is an example of the latter.

It is hard to make out what exactly this song is going for. The mood set up by the music uses elements commonly found in laid-back EDM. Plucked synthesizers, finger snaps, buildups, and prominent bass are all here. But later sections of the song use acoustic guitars and flutes. The combination works to build a variety of sounds in the mix but does not put across the same mood as the lyrics.

The lyrics are fraught with tension about a relationship between two people not being entirely perfect. But with the music what it is, they don’t have a lasting impact. The song could just as easily be about anything else.

The flute interludes in the song do lend it a softer touch, but this isn’t enough to really connect to its lyrics.

Dhaliwal’s vocal performance, however, is one of the standout moments of the song. At times it is densely layered which goes well with the rest of the music and keeps the listener’s attention focused on his voice. At no point do his vocals sound out of place in this song.

All in all, “Sunda Ni” is a well-made song that fails only in connecting the music to the lyrics.

Who Will Love It: Fans of Jassi Dhaliwal, fans of mellow music.

The Good: The music is well-written.

The Bad: The lyrics seem disconnected from the music.

The Verdict: Listen to this if you’re in the mood for light music, but try not to think about the words too much.