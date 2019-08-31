India is listening to Jannat Zubair’s “Ishq Farzi”

‘India is listening to’ is a look at what music is wildly popular in the country at the moment, and whether it’s worth your time.

“Ishq Farzi” is a sorrowful track that uses standard breakup song tropes to create a repetitive, but easy to listen to song.

The key to listening to a song like this is to remember that there really isn’t anything deeper going on. The song is meant to be a short, simple song that spells out exactly what is going on in it without the listener having to really think too much. Everything about the song from the music to the lyrics is intended to make the listener feel a certain way.

“Ishq Farzi” uses a slow beat, sad melodies and a wailing sarangi to set the mood for Jannat Zubair’s lyrics about broken, disingenuous love. Her voice carries the song. While it doesn’t showcase vocal dexterity or a wide range, it does fit the bill for the song. All the elements used here are but normal in a breakup song.

The thing that takes away from the experience of listening to the song, though, is the autotune on Zubair’s voice. It is hard to tell whether this was a stylistic choice or a necessity and that is where the song begins to falter. On the second listen, the flitting pitch shifts on Zubair’s performance are nearly unbearable.

Overall, the song is nothing that hasn’t been done before. The vocals that potentially make the song what it is are marred by autotune.

Who will love it: People who have just gone through a difficult breakup, Fans of sad music.

The Good: The musical ideas on the song, though standard for the genre, are well implemented.

The Bad: The autotune sounds forced.

The Verdict: “Ishq Farzi” is an easy to digest song that might annoy some because of the autotune.