India is listening to Guru Randhawa’s ‘Ishq Tera’

‘India is listening to’ is a look at what music is wildly popular in the country at the moment, and whether it’s worth your time.

Advertising

Guru Randhawa’s “Ishq Tera” aspires to be a thoughtful and well constructed love song but falls short, and is sometimes simply annoying. The composition for the song layers a twinkling, high pitched melody with all the traditional elements you’d expect to find in an introspective love song. Despite its best efforts though, the song falls flat and comes off as monotonous.

The song combines elaborate piano, violin, guitars, synthesizers and trap drums to prop up Guru Randhawa’s vocals. Arguably the best part of the song is Randhawa’s vocal performance. His voice is smooth and fits the mood of the song like a glove. Where the song falls apart, though, is the repeating, high pitched melody that plays in the back of the mix from beginning to end.

The thing about an instrument or a sample that runs throughout an entire song is that the more understated it is the better. Once you notice something that’s repeating for the better part of four minutes, no amount of layering instruments can help break the monotony that it conjures.

Advertising

While Randhawa does well to put together a song that is memorable, the choice of including a repeating, high pitched melody single-handedly drags it down.

Who Will Love It: Fans of Randhawa.

The Good: Randhawa’s vocal performance and strong individual instrumental performances.

The Bad: The repetitive, annoying melody that runs through the song.

The Verdict: If you’re okay with high pitched melodies, you might enjoy it.