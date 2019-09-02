India is listening to Guri’s “Jatti”

‘India is listening to’ is a look at what music is wildly popular in the country at the moment, and whether it’s worth your time.

Punjabi singer Guri’s breakout single “Yaar Beli” featured an odd mix of production styles along with his high voice and didn’t fit neatly in any one genre. This continues with his latest single, “Jatti”.

Whether this song works or not is entirely up to who is listening. Some of the musical choices in the song are strange, while others are very familiar. How much the listener enjoys the song entirely depends on how okay they are to listening to something eclectic.

For instance, the steel drum sample that runs throughout the song can be incredibly repetitive to hear again and again for three-and-a-half minutes. In addition to the steel drums, the song features EDM-style drops followed by Trap drums. The only clear thing about the song’s music is that the person behind it, Snappy, is not afraid to experiment with different styles.

Guri’s performance on the track is par for the course if you have ever heard him before. No surprises there.

On the whole, this track is a combination of musical styles that don’t see a lot of overlap.

Who Will Love It: Fans of Guri’s voice, fans of Snappy.

The Good: The mix of different styles in the song.

The Bad: The mix of different styles in the song.

The Verdict: Listen to this once and you will know if you love it or hate it.