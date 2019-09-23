India is listening to Geeta Zaildar’s “Khandani Munda”

‘India is listening to’ is a look at what music is wildly popular in the country at the moment, and whether it’s worth your time.

Advertising

There are some songs that never lose steam. From start to finish, the songs chug along without ever slowing down or lowering the energy. Tracks such as this are usually dance numbers and Geeta Zaildar’s latest song is no exception.

“Khandani Munda” is a relentless Bhangra song. While some Bhangra songs choose to let up or provide long-ish instrumental breaks in between verses, the objective of this song is clearly different. Once the song gets going it does not stop to catch its breath.

It starts off with a short intro after which the beat is ushered in along with Gurlez Akhtar’s vocals. Complementing her voice and responding to the lyrics she sings is Zaildar’s baritone. The energy in both their voices is infectious and can get you on your feet with ease.

Advertising

The song’s production by Jassi X is one of the reasons why this Bhangra number is different from the vast number of tracks in the genre. Subtle touches in the song like electronic drums in the background, and a short change in instrumentation and rhythm about two-thirds of the way in make it memorable.

On the whole, “Khandani Munda” is an incredibly high energy song that is perfect to dance to. Subtle production choices make it different from many others like it.

Who will love it: Fans of Bhangra, Geeta Zaildar fans.

The Good: The energy of the song.

The Bad: The song feels a bit long despite its less than three-minute runtime.

The Verdict: If you like Bhangra, or need something Punjabi to get you pumped, you’ll enjoy this.