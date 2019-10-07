India is listening to Garry Sandhu’s Like U (Tere Jaisi)

‘India is listening to’ is a look at what music is wildly popular in the country at the moment, and whether it’s worth your time.

The seemingly never-ending trend in dance music to use a dancehall beat and Spanish rap was firmly established in 2016 when a hugely popular Luis Fonsi song took over the world. These elements have been used in songs over and over again since then. Garry Sandhu’s latest song, “Like U (Tere Jaisi)” uses all of these and packs them into a palatable package.

“Like U (Tere Jaisi)” is a fairly straightforward Punjabi dance number. Garry Sandhu sings about how beautiful someone is with as many metaphors as he can while the familiar beat drives the song forward.

However, anytime a song uses a dancehall beat it is difficult to say whether the beat brought something worthwhile to the song or not. This style of beat has become so embedded in popular music that it is hard to say whether listeners enjoy it because it is familiar or whether it works with everything else in the song to bring something to the table.

This song is otherwise okay. Sandhu’s voice is well-suited to making this style of music, and the beat does well to get you moving. The strangest part of the song has to be Loco Ink’s Spanish rap. It isn’t difficult to listen to in isolation, but, it does sound a little out of place in this context.

“Like U (Tere Jaisi)” is a decent song but it leans quite hard on familiar tropes and can sound a little repetitive.

Who Will Love It: Garry Sandhu fans, fans of dancehall beats in different genres.

The Good: Sandhu’s catchy hook.

The Bad: The tired, done-to-death dancehall beat.

The Verdict: You can entirely skip this one if you’re not a fan of Sandhu. If you do choose to listen, you’ll be greeted by something familiar.