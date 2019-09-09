India is listening to Emiway Bantai’s “Seedha Takeover”

‘India is listening to’ is a look at what music is wildly popular in the country at the moment, and whether it’s worth your time.

Advertising

“Seedha Takeover” is probably the worst Emiway Bantai has sounded in a long time. It is a cocky song that is all bluster with no substance. This is a song made by someone who feels that they are so good that they no longer need to put effort into what they are doing.

There is no denying that Emiway Bantai is a passionate and hard worker who regularly puts out quality music. In his most recent song though, Emiway sounds like he simply isn’t trying to weave together verses. The at-best average beat punctuates verses that don’t flow into each other. The long pauses in those spaces have Emiway ad-libbing as though he is trying to come up with what to say next.

Each verse tries to put down Emiway’s haters by employing rhymes that are sometimes downright confusing. At one point Emiway rhymes “Obama” with “Osama”. While lines like this may get a chuckle from the odd listener, the whole song has moments that fall flat.

Advertising

It is unclear who Emiway is putting on this show for. “Seedha Takeover” feels entirely forced, and farcical.

Who Will Love It: Emiway fans.

The Good: Bantai’s delivery is on point as always.

The Bad: The lyrics are uninspired, the space between verses makes this sounds like a freestyle that has gone wrong.

The Verdict: Emiway Bantai needs to space out his work lest it impacts the quality of music he is putting out.