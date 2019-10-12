India is listening to Emiway Bantai’s Checkmate #1

‘India is listening to’ is a look at what music is wildly popular in the country at the moment, and whether it’s worth your time.

Diss tracks in hip hop make for some of the most lyrically creative, and often most petty music imaginable. Emiway Bantai’s responses to people coming after him, however, haven’t usually called out any one person in particular. His latest release, “Checkmate #1,” does the same thing and tries to shrug off all his detractors at the same time.

The Flamboy produced song is an indirect response to a recent spate of tracks that come after Emiway from Kr$na. Emiway hasn’t taken pot shots at Kr$na in this song directly but rather tried to address all the hate he has gotten all at once. He chooses to focus on all his success instead of putting anyone in particular to denigrate. By taking the high road, he establishes that the only thing he wants to focus on is himself and his career.

Emiway does a good job of solidifying why he thinks the people coming after him, are not worth his time. The verses, unlike his last response track “Seedha Takeover,” flow well into each other. The hook doesn’t sound out of place, and the beat is interesting and carries the song forward.

On the whole, “Checkmate #1” is an interesting shrugging off everyone that thinks that he isn’t all he is made out to be.

Who Will Love It: Fans of Emiway.

The Good: Emiway’s flow, the beat.

The Bad: The outro seems like it goes on for longer than it should.

The Verdict: This song establishes that Emiway’s success is not a fluke.