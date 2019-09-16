India is listening to Dream Girl song Gat Gat

‘India is listening to’ is a look at what music is wildly popular in the country at the moment, and whether it’s worth your time.

The quality of songs in Dream Girl seems to dwindle with each release. The first three singles were light, mostly peppy numbers, followed by “Ik Mulaqaat,” a heavy Qawwali-influenced song that fell flat. The latest song from the film, “Gat Gat,” is a party number that rehashes old tropes and brings little else to the table.

A party number in Punjabi is a box that most major Bollywood films have to check. The Meet Bros’ “Gat Gat” featuring Jass Zaildar and Khushboo Grewal sounds like a song made keeping that sentiment in mind. It has little to offer besides a few interesting musical choices that don’t do much to help the song.

The beat stays pretty much the same throughout the song with slight changes from section to section. This is the song’s primary detractor. The singing is solid, the synthesizer in the interludes is interesting, and bass sounds good. It is all undone by the repetitiveness of the beat.

There is an argument to be made that because this is a song that focuses on partying as its primary theme, a repetitive and danceable beat is necessary. But the monotony of this one is simply overwhelming. Listening to the song more than once is tedious because it sounds like an endless barrage of the same beat.

On the whole, “Gat Gat” picks at the usual themes of partying, drinking and having a good time that are backed up by a lacklustre beat.

Who Will Love It: Fans of Punjabi songs via Bollywood films.

The Good: Choice of synthesizers, strong singing performances.

The Bad: The repetitive beat.

The Verdict: You won’t miss much if you skip this one.