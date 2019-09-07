India is listening to Darshan Raval’s “Dil Mera Blast”

‘India is listening to’ is a look at what music is wildly popular in the country at the moment, and whether it’s worth your time.

As the festive season comes around, it brings a slew of themed songs that vie to be the best release of the season. It isn’t simply enough to be on theme though. Each song needs to bring something that sets it apart.

Darshan Raval’s “Dil Mera Blast” tries to weave the festive spirit with lyrics about love at first sight.

The song features roaring drums, sampled horns, and Raval’s smooth voice to put together a catchy pop number. The idea here is to keep everything simple so it sticks with the listener. Every melody in the song is very easily repeatable, there are no intricate instrumental sections, and no real changes in the instrumentation from start to finish. All of these things work together to make a song that may be dull to some listeners but palatable and easy for most.

“Dil Mera Blast” is a straightforward and catchy festive-themed track that does well to stick to its strengths.

Who will love it: Darshan Raval fans, fans of up-tempo love songs.

The Good: Darshan Raval’s voice is definitely the best part here.

The Bad: As it tries to aim for mass appeal, the song might sound boring to some.

The Verdict: “Dil Mera Blast” is worth at least one listen. It may lead to many more.