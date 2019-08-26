India is listening to Emiway Bantai’s “Bajo”

‘India is listening to’ is a look at what music is wildly popular in the country at the moment, and whether it’s worth your time.

Emiway Bantai is known just as much for his rapping and music as he is for being one of the busiest, most prolific independent artistes out there. His latest track “Bajo” is a Tony James production which proves that being busy and being productive aren’t necessarily the same thing.

“Bajo” is a song meant to mark the beginning of the festive season. The lyrics have all of Bantai’s typical bluster but also incorporate talk of peace, love and being chill. It’s all very standard Emiway, who seems to adapt his lyrics to whatever genre or mood he has chosen to work with.

If you’ve heard him once, you know what to expect in terms of flow and delivery. Song to song, that aspect of Emiway’s music changes very little. Even in laid-back numbers like “Machayenge,” Emiway’s flow changes very little. This is hardly a bad thing if you’re a fan though and Emiway does what he does very well.

What does change song to song is how good the beat is. “Bajo” samples drums like a Nucleya track, and the verse features just drums, vocals and a repetitive cymbal that you can’t stop noticing once you hear it. On the whole, this beat’s festive influence is clear, but the minimal verse and annoying sample detract from the whole experience.

Emiway Bantai puts out music that becomes popular at a staggering pace, but not all of it is as good as it can be.

Who will love it: Emiway Bantai fans, Nucleya fans, Janamashtmi fans.

The Good: Bantai’s flow is, as always, easy on the ears and whimsical in all the right places.

The Bad: The beat rehashes ideas already done to death and sounds especially bad during the verse.

The Verdict: This song is decidedly average. Emiway can do (and has done) better.