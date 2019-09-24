India is listening to Badshah’s Are You Ready for the Big Bang

‘India is listening to’ is a look at what music is wildly popular in the country at the moment, and whether it’s worth your time.

It’s the season for ad music. In the lead up to Dusshera and Diwali, large corporations want to encourage people to spend money on them. After “Pepsi Ki Kasam,” the Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and Benny Dayal ad spot in the film The Zoya Factor, rapper Badshah has sung and composed one too.

“Are You Ready for the Big Bang” by Badshah seems like a lot of work to deliver one line. The song features Badshah rapping about how he’s preparing for an event and how excited he is about it. All his lines prior lead up to the one where he’s talking about Flipkart’s sale.

The song is pegged by Badshah’s label Sony Music India as a “banger” for “this festive season”. There are no mentions of Flipkart anywhere in the description or in the video itself. It is only the one line in the song that alludes to Badshah’s association with the brand.

The song itself seems like a hurried job. The verses aren’t clever, the singing in the middle is the only melodic anchor to the song, and the beat gets tiring quickly.

On the whole, “Are You Ready for the Big Bang” is a lacklustre endorsement for an event by an e-commerce company that suffers from the very reason it was made. Would the song have been more engaging if it wasn’t about Flipkart? It is hard to say. But the fact that it is about the retailer’s upcoming sale makes it much less enjoyable.

Who Will Love It: People that like hip-hop.

The Good: The melody in the middle.

The Bad: The lyrics, the beat.

The Verdict: You should only listen to this if you really love Flipkart.