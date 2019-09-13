India is listening to Babu Maan’s “Dard”

‘India is listening to’ is a look at what music is wildly popular in the country at the moment, and whether it’s worth your time.

Advertising

Babbu Maan’s “Dard” gets straight to the point. This is a painful song. Everything about it screams just how painful it is. It is unclear what is causing Maan this pain but he puts across how he is feeling with no room for anyone thinking otherwise.

“Dard” jumps right into the first chorus after a slightly prolonged guitar intro. Right from the get-go, a melancholic plucked guitar and backing from a choir set the tone for the song. Maan’s heavy voice lays on just how inconsolable he is. Every element in the song carefully props up the mood to ensure maximum effect.

The song’s beat takes a backseat in the mix. Its presence is hardly felt but it is there and ensures that the song moves forward. In addition to the understated beat and plethora of melancholy elements, the song makes ample use of space between verses. In doing so, Maan creates room for introspection to really mull over the pain he is feeling.

Advertising

On the whole, the song is an elaborate effort at expressing one emotion. Its singular focus makes it easy to understand and its various parts work together to help Maan realise his vision.

Who will love it: Fans of Babbu Maan, people in pain.

The Good: The song’s singular focus makes it a fitting soundtrack for a difficult emotion.

The Bad: It can be overwhelmingly morose at times.

The Verdict: This song may not be for everyone. But if you’re a fan of songs like “Tanhayee” from Dil Chahta Hai, this will likely make its way on to your playlist.