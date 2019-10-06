India is listening to Asees Kaur’s Gal Karke

‘India is listening to’ is a look at what music is wildly popular in the country at the moment, and whether it’s worth your time.

Advertising

“Gal Karke” by Asees Kaur is a rework of Inder Chahal’s song of the same name. The newer version ditches the trap beat and heavy-hitting kick drum of the original and takes a more toned-down approach. It does, however, retain things like the interlude melody and atmospheric instrumentation like chimes and guitar.

The main thing that this new version has working in its favour is that it is mellow. The beat is laid-back, the vocal performance isn’t very high-energy, and the vocalisation in the intro that repeats through the song gives ample room for the listener to just let the music just sink in. These components of the song work well in unison and make for a song that you can keep playing on repeat without it getting worn out.

The only real issues the song has come from the mixing. Asees Kaur’s voice has a noticeable amount of reverb on it. This isn’t enough of a problem to warrant correction, but it does lend the song an airy quality that might sound odd to some.

Advertising

On the whole, “Gal Karke” is a rework that doesn’t have the same punch as the original, but this is a good thing. The new version is more suited to listening to multiple times precisely because it ditches the punchy elements of the first version.

Who will love it: Fans of the original, fans of Asees Kaur.

The Good: The mellow tone of the song, Kaur’s voice.

The Bad: The amount of reverb on the vocal track.

The Verdict: This song is well worth a listen, especially if you aren’t in the mood for something up-tempo.