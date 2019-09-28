India is listening to Armaan Malik’s Tootey Khaab

‘India is listening to’ is a look at what music is wildly popular in the country at the moment, and whether it’s worth your time.

Breakup songs seem to never go out of style. One after the other, songs that mourn the end of a cherished relationship are steadily released by labels. These releases aren’t dependent on any particular time of the year and become popular no matter when they come out. Armaan Malik’s “Tootey Khaab” is the latest in the world of breakup music.

Much like any sad song about the end of a relationship, “Tootey Khaab” has all the components that make a breakup song memorable. The beat is slow, the vocals are pained, and the lyrics speak of pining. It’s everything you need to really evoke memories of a breakup.

Everything in the song works towards this singular purpose without really paying much attention to song structure or instrumentation. This is not to say that the song is badly made or performed. It just shies away from doing anything out of the ordinary.

Malik’s voice is well-suited to this type of song, and the extended vocalisations in the middle of the song are a testament to that. No matter what you think of this style of song, Malik’s performance stands out and is perhaps the most memorable part of the song.

All in all, “Tootey Khaab” is a breakup song that will feel familiar if you have ever heard one before.

Who Will Love It: People whose relationships have just ended.

The Good: Malik’s voice and the guitar track that plays through the song.

The Bad: The song starts to drag after the two-minute mark.

The Verdict: Listen to this if you’re sad about your lover leaving you.