India is listening to Arijit Singh and Parampara’s “Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas”

‘India is listening to’ is a look at what music is wildly popular in the country at the moment, and whether it’s worth your time.

Advertising

Arijit Singh’s name on a song usually means two things. Firstly, you can rest assured that his performance will be masterful. Secondly, the song is most likely sad and wistful.

“Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas” checks both those boxes and is an intense song about yearning and love. Singh’s smooth vocal texture is complimented by Parampara Thakur’s light, airy cadence to great effect. The song’s instrumentation also does well to ensure that both singers’ performances shine on the song.

The combination of acoustic guitar, piano, bass guitar, orchestral elements and tabla convey the mood of the song. Each element drops in and out at just the right time to create lifts and lulls in the song to fit Siddharth Garima’s lyrics.

Advertising

All of this is fairly standard to hear in an Arijit Singh track but one can hardly complain about that. The only place the song falls short is perhaps in the repetitive choruses. A flurry of lines saying the exact same thing over and over again starts to feel tired after the second listen. This is exactly what happened here.

On the whole, Arijit Singh and Parampara Thakur’s voices coupled with some stellar arrangement make for listening that is sure to have the intended effect.

Who will love it: Fans of Arijit Singh’s brand of melancholic songs and love song fans.

The Good: Strong vocal performances, solid composition.

The Bad: Can sound a bit repetitive after a while.

The Verdict: The song is well worth your time and should be a good fit for when you miss your ex.