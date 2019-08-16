India is listening to Akhbaar by Arko

‘India is listening to’ is a look at what music is wildly popular in the country at the moment, and whether it’s worth your time.

Arko Pravo Mukherjee is best known for songs that have featured in films like Hate Story, Bareilly ki Barfi, and most recently, Kesari. His newest offering, “Akhbaar” is a romantic song which may be a little too-sweet for some.

The song is a guitar-driven number with two interludes that create space between repetitive, cheesy verses. The track does not apologise for being cheesy or romantic at all though. Every time there is a line that seems like the cheese has peaked, another is sure to top it.

The video for the song, starring Karan Wahi and Avantika Hundal is the tale of how Arko makes a couple’s trip special by enabling a proposal.

Who will love it: People who like cheesy, romantic songs.

The Good: The song is well produced and shows Arko’s ability to write a song well.

The Bad: The song starts to drag after two minutes.

The Verdict: Akhbaar will not make headlines if you are averse to sappy love songs.