India is listening to A-Kay’s Rambo

‘India is listening to’ is a look at what music is wildly popular in the country at the moment, and whether it’s worth your time.

Some songs are all bluster. These songs tend to be boastful and project an image of strength or being cool. This is something seen in a lot of heavy metal music, and hip hop. A-Kay’s “Rambo” is most definitely the latter of those two and uses guns as its central focus.

The song’s beat, made by Western Penduz, is well-crafted. It has an odd combination of horns and synthesizers running throughout but the odd pairing works well and neither sounds out of place in the mix. The bass hits you hard, and a soft piano that plays the same melody as the horns and synths offsets that.

The song’s main point is guns and living a dangerous lifestyle much like Rambo. Numerous references to different types of guns and how A-Kay is dangerous and therefore not to be trifled with dot the lyrics. There really isn’t much else going on here.

The only thing that really holds the song back is its length. Even though the beat is great to listen to and switches things up midway, it does feel like it starts to drag a little after that point.

All in all, “Rambo” is a well-made song that is let down by its bluster and length.

Who Will Love It: Fans of guns, fans of A-Kay and Rambo

The Good: The beat is incredibly well made.

The Bad: The song tends to drag a bit.

The Verdict: Listen to this if you too feel like you want to be Rambo.