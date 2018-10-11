India Film Project drops Raghu Dixit’s session amid sexual harassment allegations

Multiple women have leveled sexual harassment charges against Raghu Dixit. (Photo credit: The Raghu Dixit Project/Facebook)

The upcoming eighth edition of India Film Project, an annual content creation initiative, has dropped Raghu Dixit from its line-up in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against the independent musician, indianexpress.com has confirmed.

The two day-long festival, which opens on October 13, was supposed to have Dixit in conversation with Nirmika Singh, the executive editor of Rolling Stones India, under the topic, “Celebrating Indie Music: The need for the next decade”.

Earlier in the day, singer Chinmayi Sripaada shared an account of a female singer who alleged Raghu Dixit once tried to kiss her in his studio when she came for a song recording.

The second incident was also shared by Sripaada and it read that Dixit asked the survivor to sit on his lap while the two were working in his studio.

While Dixit issued a public apology regarding the first survivor, the frontman of the multilingual folk-fusion band The Raghu Dixit Project, denied the allegation levelled against him.

After the India Film Project cancelled his session, indianexpress.com sent a message to the musician, requesting a comment. His manager Gaurav responded to the text message, saying, “We do not want to make a comment about this right now. And honestly, I would really appreciate if this does not become a big issue. Hope you understand.”

Also Read | Raghu Dixit accused of sexual harassment, singer apologises

The festival has also decided to drop from its line-up The Quint journalist Meghnad Bose, who has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women. Meghnad was supposed to be one of the speakers at the session titled, ”Demystifying video journalism in sensitive political environment”.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd