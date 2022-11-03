scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Imagine Dragons coming to India: Complete list of acts at Lollapalooza India

Imagine Dragons will headline the inaugural edition of the music festival Lollapalooza India.

Imagine Dragons LollapaloozaWith Imagine Dragons' inaugural edition performance, Lollapalooza India will take place in January 2023 in Mumbai. (Photos: Imaginedragons/Twitter, Lollapalooza/Twitter)

Get ready to witness a live performance by renowned international music band Imagine Dragons and that too in India. Imagine Dragons will headline the inaugural edition of the music festival Lollapalooza India, Variety reported. The international music festival will be held at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse from January 28 to January 29, 2022.

Global acts performing during the event also include The Strokes, American classic rock band Greta Van Fleet, electronic dance music’s Diplo and Zhu, Indo-Canadian Punjabi music and rap-star AP Dhillon, and dream-pop artists Cigarettes After Sex.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The lineup also features a mix of Indian and international acts including Prateek Kuhad, Divine, Japanese Breakfast, Madeon, Alec Benjamin, Jackson Wang, Chelsea Cutler, The Wombats, Imanbek, Kasablanca, Apashe, Raveena, The Yellow Diary, Bloodywood, Sandunes, Aswekeepsearching, The F16s, Kayan, Tejas, House of Hashbass, Madboy/Mink, T.ill APES, Kumail, Kavya, Mali, Tanmaya Bhatnagar, Easy Wanderlings, Abhi Meer, Bombay Brass, Parimal Shais, Siri, Tracy De Sa and Aadya.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...Premium
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 electionPremium
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 election
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clockPremium
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clock
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...

40 acts are expected to be performed to an audience of nearly 60,000 people in Mumbai.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 11:33:13 am
Next Story

Imbibe spirit of ‘Panch Pran’: UGC to educational institutes

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Amid divorce talks, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa come together to celebrate daughter’s birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 03: Latest News
Advertisement