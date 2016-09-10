Follow Us:
I’m happy being single: Olly Murs

Singer Olly Murs has revealed that he is "happy" being single.

By: PTI | London | Published: September 10, 2016 1:51:26 pm
Singer Olly Murs has revealed that he is “happy” being single, and is too focused on his career to worry about not having a girlfriend.

The 32-year-old singer has been on his own since splitting from his model girlfriend Francesca Thomas last September and the heartbreak he felt in the wake of the break-up inspired some songs on his upcoming new album “24 hrs”, reported Female First.

Murs admits his hectic career stops him from casually dating because he’s “constantly working”, but he is adamant that he’s not upset about the lack of love in his life.

“To be honest with you I’m just quite happy being single at the moment, a bit of a free spirit, focusing on work really. I’m just so career driven, I love my job and I think that unfortunately sometimes probably hampers me having a girlfriend or having someone in my life because I’m constantly working.

“I love what I do. I’m so happy to be doing what I’m doing, and being single I’m enjoying it so … I’ll find love somewhere Lorraine.”

The former “X Factor” contestant also revealed his friends have been trying to set him up.

“Paddy McGuinness is a friend of mine and Paddy keeps asking me to come on ‘Take Me Out’. I’m like, Paddy not just
yet, not just yet!”

