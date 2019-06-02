Happy birthday Ilaiyaraaja: Dhanush, Khushbu Sundar, Kamal Haasan and others wish Isaignani

Ilaiyaraaja is celebrating his 76th birthday today. Many fans and celebrities took to social media to wish him on the special day. Dhanush, Khushbu Sundar and G. Dhananjayan among others tweeted birthday wishes for the ‘God Of Music’.

Going by a post, on the occasion of Ilaiyaraaja’s birthday, Kamal Haasan met him personally.

On the occasion of Mr. Illayaraja’s birthday, Mr. Kamal Haasan met him today and wished him personally. #HBDIlaiyaraaja pic.twitter.com/F1hy6p2zxt — Mandvi Gayatri Sharma (@MandviSharma) June 2, 2019

Dhanush tweeted, “Happy birthday to the God of music maestro isaignani ilayaraja sir.”

Khushbu Sundar wrote on her Twitter account, “The journey of my life,with amount of travelling I have done, as an actor and a politician, one man who has never failed to keep my moods in a good spirit is #Isaignani ..he has made every journey,every moment, beautiful n memorable.. #HappyBirthdayIlaiyaraaja.”

“#HappyBirthdayIlaiyaraaja Happy birthday to Maestro ‘IsaiGnani’ Ilaiyaraaja sir, who lives with us through his music every day. Wishing him a wonderful year ahead 💐 👍💐 💐,” tweeted film producer G. Dhananjayan.

Ramya Subramanian posted on Twitter, “Happy birthday to Films and Music ❤️. #ManiRathnam #Ilayaraaja #LegendsOfTamilCinema.”

Ilaiyaraaja has composed over 7000 songs in his illustrious career.