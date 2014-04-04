Idris Elba to turn DJ at Glastonbury 2014

Idris Elba had previously performed in Ibiza last year and at the V Festival in 2013. (Reuters)

Actor Idris Elba has confirmed that he will turn DJ at the Glastonbury music festival this year.

The ‘Pacific Rim’ actor said that he will be playing and rapping alongside other big artists such as Arcade Fire and Lana Del Rey at this year’s festival, reported Daily Star.

Elba, 41, had previously performed in Ibiza last year and at the V Festival in 2013. The actor has revealed that his acting falls in line with his music as he creates character albums depending on which parts he plays. “That feeling doesn’t rely on the skills of an actor,” he said.

From his portrayal of Nelson Mandela last year, he created the album ‘Mi Mandela’ apart from similar pieces for other characters.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App