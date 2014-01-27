Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
I want a bit of chaos in relationships: Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is currently dating her backup dancer Casper Smart.

January 27, 2014
Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez says she likes a bit of chaos in her relationships.

The 44-year-old singer, who has five-year-old twins, Max and Emme with her third ex-husband Marc Anthony, is currently dating her backup dancer Casper Smart, 26, reported Contactmusic.

“I want a bit of chaos, but I also want safety and order. It’s taken me a long time, but if something doesn’t feel right, I won’t go along with it any more,” Lopez said.

