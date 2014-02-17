Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018

I don’t think I will ever get married: Kylie Minogue

"I'm a romantic and I love it, and when it happens I can definitely fall hard - you're in a spin arranging everything else so you can see that person.

London | Published: February 17, 2014 3:56:56 pm
"I'm a romantic and I love it, and when it happens I can definitely fall hard - you're in a spin arranging everything else so you can see that person. (Reuters) “I’m a romantic and I love it, and when it happens I can definitely fall hard – you’re in a spin arranging everything else so you can see that person. (Reuters)
Related News

Pop star Kylie Minogue is not sure whether she will ever get married as her career and family have taken a precedence over marriage.

The ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’ hitmaker, who split from her boyfriend of five years Andres Velencoso last year due to conflicting work commitments, said she still believes in the power of love, reported Contactmusic.

“I’m a romantic and I love it, and when it happens I can definitely fall hard – you’re in a spin arranging everything else so you can see that person.

“But it’s not so much the picture frame with the perfect couple. I don’t know if someone is gonna change all that, and I’ll be walking down the aisle one day, but I’ve never really seen it,” she said.

The Australian star, who rose to fame on the soap ‘Neighbours’, recently joined BBC One talent show ‘The Voice’ to judge aspiring pop stars alongside fellow mentors will.i.am, Tom Jones and the Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now