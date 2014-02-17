I don’t think I will ever get married: Kylie Minogue

“I’m a romantic and I love it, and when it happens I can definitely fall hard – you’re in a spin arranging everything else so you can see that person. (Reuters)

Pop star Kylie Minogue is not sure whether she will ever get married as her career and family have taken a precedence over marriage.

The ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’ hitmaker, who split from her boyfriend of five years Andres Velencoso last year due to conflicting work commitments, said she still believes in the power of love, reported Contactmusic.

“I’m a romantic and I love it, and when it happens I can definitely fall hard – you’re in a spin arranging everything else so you can see that person.

“But it’s not so much the picture frame with the perfect couple. I don’t know if someone is gonna change all that, and I’ll be walking down the aisle one day, but I’ve never really seen it,” she said.

The Australian star, who rose to fame on the soap ‘Neighbours’, recently joined BBC One talent show ‘The Voice’ to judge aspiring pop stars alongside fellow mentors will.i.am, Tom Jones and the Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson.

