I Don’t Care by Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran is an ode to love

Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran’s latest song titled “I Don’t Care” is out. The song brings out the best of both artists and is quite in line with their individual styles.

Though the song is titled “I Don’t Care” and might hint at some arrogance, the lyrics are anything but that. The lyrics speak of a couple’s long term relationship and how even the most boring parties, where no one knows anyone, are tolerable since “I don’t care when I’m with my baby.”

The song is quite an earworm.

Listen to ‘I Don’t Care’ by Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran here:

This isn’t the first time that Bieber and Sheeran have collaborated. The two earlier worked together on “Love Yourself” which was written by Ed Sheeran and performed by Justin Bieber and was a part of his album Purpose.

Ed Sheeran married his longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn in a private ceremony in 2018. Justin Bieber also married Hailey Baldwin last year and this track sounds like a dedication from both of them to their partners.