HyunA and Dawn call off engagement; says they have decided to be ‘good friends and colleagues’

Singer HyunA announced her break-up with Dawn after being in a relationship of over six years. The singer took to Instagram and shared the message, which left fans rather upset as HyunA and Dawn were considered one of the power couples in the industry.

The post read, “We broke up. We have decided to be good friends and colleagues with each other. Thank you for supporting us and looking over us fondly.”

HyunA and Dawn began dating in 2016 and went public with their relationship in 2018. They got engaged in February 2022, and made the announcement with the same posts. Dawn had posted a video with the text ‘Marry Me’ alongside their matching couple rings. To which, HyunA responded with the same video and wrote, “Of Course it’s a Yes.”

The couple had endured several hardships together as they were both kicked out of their former management agency CUBE Entertainment. CUBE Entertainment terminated its contract with HyunA on October 15, 2018, and with Dawn on November 14, 2018. The couple continued going strong and soon joined PSY’s agency P NATION. They also released several memorable tracks around this time. Last year, they released the song “Ping Pong”.