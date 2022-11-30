scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

HyunA and Dawn call off engagement; says they have decided to be ‘good friends and colleagues’

HyunA took to Instagram and announced her break-up with Dawn, which left fans rather upset as they were considered one of the power couples in the industry.

DawnDawn and HyunA broke up (Photo: Instagram/ HyunA)

Singer HyunA announced her break-up with Dawn after being in a relationship of over six years. The singer took to Instagram and shared the message, which left fans rather upset as HyunA and Dawn were considered one of the power couples in the industry.

The post read, “We broke up. We have decided to be good friends and colleagues with each other. Thank you for supporting us and looking over us fondly.”

Also Read |BTS’ V shares first post amid dating rumours with Blackpink’s Jennie; ARMY says ‘Give the man a break, he has had enough…’

HyunA and Dawn began dating in 2016 and went public with their relationship in 2018. They got engaged in February 2022, and made the announcement with the same posts. Dawn had posted a video with the text ‘Marry Me’ alongside their matching couple rings. To which, HyunA responded with the same video and wrote, “Of Course it’s a Yes.”

The couple had endured several hardships together as they were both kicked out of their former management agency CUBE Entertainment. CUBE Entertainment terminated its contract with HyunA on October 15, 2018, and with Dawn on November 14, 2018. The couple continued going strong and soon joined PSY’s agency P NATION. They also released several memorable tracks around this time. Last year, they released the song “Ping Pong”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”Premium
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?Premium
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...Premium
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...Premium
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...

First published on: 30-11-2022 at 07:34:12 pm
Next Story

Mephedrone worth Rs.478 crore seized in Gujarat, taking total seizures during polls to over Rs.768 crore

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra’s family holiday in London
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close